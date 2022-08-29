Davidson Investment Advisors Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Splunk by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 55,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

