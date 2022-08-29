Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.97 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,363 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 28.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,526 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 20,560.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 30.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 22.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.41. 49,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,701. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,428 shares of company stock worth $11,869,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

