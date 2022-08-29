Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

