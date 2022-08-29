Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.42 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,877,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after buying an additional 945,035 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $39,522,000. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 469,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. 31,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,119. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

