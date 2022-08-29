Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 126,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,942,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 608,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,154. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

