Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of CERN remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.