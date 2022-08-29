Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 7,891 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.