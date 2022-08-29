Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 675 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641,771. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

