Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.99. 8,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

