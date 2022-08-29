Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $68.19. 24,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,553,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

