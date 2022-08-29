Danske Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLNG. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.