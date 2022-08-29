Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.00. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.