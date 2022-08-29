D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 27,593 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $75,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock remained flat at $20.99 during trading on Monday. 75,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.