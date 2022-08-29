D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 93,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 146,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.