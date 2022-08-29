D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

