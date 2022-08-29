D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. 9,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,293. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

