D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,412 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 753,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.