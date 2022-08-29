D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 32,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 207,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,154. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

