D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 16,917 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,238. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

