D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $208.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

