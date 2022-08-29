Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Cap of $978,382.07

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $978,382.07 and approximately $4,356.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.23 or 0.00188300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00680255 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005626 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

