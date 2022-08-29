Cryptocean (CRON) One Day Volume Hits $47,857.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.47 million and $47,857.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

