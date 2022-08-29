CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005893 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $677,687.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,997 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
