CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00006025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $703,750.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,377 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
