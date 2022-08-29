Critical Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -454.45, meaning that its share price is 45,545% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sharing Economy International and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 37.20 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.57 -$1.01 million $0.02 2.50

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,601.17% N/A -102.64% Grown Rogue International 12.86% 25.67% 13.27%

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

