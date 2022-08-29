Critical Contrast: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 600.48%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 707.17%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 67.20 -$81.05 million ($1.75) -1.27

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -61.67% -48.21% Fusion Pharmaceuticals -3,647.40% -33.91% -30.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

