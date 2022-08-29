Critical Comparison: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kazia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,018.01%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 91.91%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Emergent BioSolutions 6.02% 12.22% 6.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 1.87 -$6.29 million N/A N/A Emergent BioSolutions $1.79 billion 0.71 $230.90 million $1.69 15.16

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Kazia Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine; raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. The company also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, it is developing AP003, a Naloxone multidose nasal spray; AP007, a sustained release Nalmefene injection for treatment of opioid use disorder; AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; COVID-HIG for the treatment of SARS-CoV2; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, the company provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

