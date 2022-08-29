Critical Comparison: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.36% -72.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 18.32 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.19 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.63) -1.22

Analyst Recommendations

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,429.41%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,025.54%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Brickell Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

