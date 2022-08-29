Critical Analysis: Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.93 $51.49 million $3.66 9.90 Truxton $39.19 million 4.94 $14.54 million $5.59 11.94

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 25.93% 11.58% 1.17% Truxton 37.92% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Mid Bancshares and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Truxton on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

