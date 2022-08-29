Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.35

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and $4.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.49 or 1.00091168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024848 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

