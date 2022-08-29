Cream Finance Price Reaches $16.68 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.68 or 0.00084198 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $1.41 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. "

