Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $16.81 or 0.00083142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $1.20 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

