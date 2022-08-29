Cowen Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $318.35.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

