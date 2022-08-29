Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.60. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,208 shares traded.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 0.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 403,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.