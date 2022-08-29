Cormark Trims RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Target Price to C$7.75

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital Price Performance

KUT stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.39. 13,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$80.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.