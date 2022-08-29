Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$89.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.19. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

