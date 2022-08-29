CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Cap of $52,597.48

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $52,597.48 and $84,867.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CorionX has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

