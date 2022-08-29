Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE CMT opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

