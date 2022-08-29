Copiosa Coin Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $62,140.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Copiosa Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.