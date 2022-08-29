CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.97

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

CONX Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.