Contrasting Olaplex (OLPX) & Its Peers

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 935 972 23 2.44

Profitability

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 35.28 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 35.87

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

