CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,555.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $71,555.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 92.8% lower against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00166971 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.