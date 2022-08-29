Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $222,972.70 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $222,972.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003896 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088074 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

