Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,986. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

