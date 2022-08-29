Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 10.9 %

Concrete Leveling Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

