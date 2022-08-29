Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Down 10.9 %
Concrete Leveling Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concrete Leveling Systems (CLEV)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.