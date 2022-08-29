Compound Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Compound has a total market cap of $352.38 million and $119.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.80 or 0.00241812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,220,245 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

