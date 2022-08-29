Comparing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 14.47 $220.78 million $0.40 33.35 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 99.23%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Olaplex beats DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

