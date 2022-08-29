Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $24.41. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

