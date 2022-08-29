CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $9.95. CommScope shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4,584 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

CommScope Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $789,705 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 51.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $22,785,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

