Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.51

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 98,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

